Maxine J. Laman, age 92 of Holland, passed away, Thursday, June 27, 2019.
Maxine was born in Holland and was a lifelong resident.
She was a longtime member of First Reformed Church, where she was a Sunday School teacher for many years.
She is survived by her husband, Harvey of 67 years; children, James and Mary Laman, Mark and Sandra Laman, and Nancy and Dean Snoek; 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Funeral and committal services will be 11 am Tuesday (July 2) at First Reformed Church, 630 State Street, with the Rev. Dr. Daniel Gillett officiating.
Burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery.
Visitation will be 10-10:45 am Tuesday (July 2), prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Reformed Church Memorial Fund.
Arrangements are by the Dykstra Funeral Home-Mulder Chapel.
For an online registry, visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on June 29, 2019