Maxine C. Meeusen, 91 went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 24 at Holland Hospital.
She was born August 19, 1929 to Raymond and Tillie (Dykstra) McFall in Holland, MI. She married Roger Meeusen, her loving husband of 69 years. Together they found their church home at Calvary Christian Reformed Church for many years; later joining Covenant Presbyterian Church in Holland.
She is survived by her children Nancy and Ron Eding of Zeeland, Doug and Mary Meeusen of Grand Rapids, Mike and Barbara Meeusen of Romeo, Jim and Kim Meeusen of Mesa, AZ and Carol and Jay Carpenter of Hamilton. In addition, she is survived by 9 grandchildren, Calista and Patrick Medland of Denver, CO, Meghann Meeusen of Kalamazoo, Katie Meeusen of Phoenix, AZ, Andrew, David, Sarah and Sebastian Vargas of Mesa, AZ., Nathan of Tomah, WI, Dan and Carlee Carpenter, Christopher Carpenter of Newport, Oregon and 2 great-grandchildren, Calvin and Athena Medland of Denver, her sisters, Norma Van Oss and Edna and Bob DeJonge and sister-in-law Jean Sparks, along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, siblingsThelma and Howard Bolles, Leona Davy, Ted and Helen McFall, and Bob McFall; in-laws Henrietta and John Katt, Rena and Henry Petroelje, Donald and Kaye (Meeusen) Jackson, Pauline and Donald Brower, Bruce Sparks.
Maxine was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She and Roger enjoyed a wonderful retirement, spending much of their time traveling the US. In 1990 they decided to spend their winters in Sebring, Florida where they stayed for nearly 20 years.
Funeral services will be held at Covenant Presbyterian Church, PCA; 1015 E. 32nd St., Holland, MI on September 26 at 11:00am.
Visitation will take place 1 hour prior to the service.
Masks and social distancing are required.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church or Hospice of Holland.
The family would like to especially thank Appledorn North and Hospice of Holland, for their excellent care of Maxine. For more information, or to sign an online register book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com