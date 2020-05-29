Maxwell "Max" D. Chrispell, age 86 of White Cloud and formerly of Holland, passed away peacefully at his residence, The Brook of Newaygo on May 24, 2020. Max was born on November 13, 1933 in Roscommon County to Henry and Ellen (Davis) Chrispell and later moved to the Holland area. Max was drafted in the United States Army and served in the Army during the Korean War until his honorable discharge. Max had been a tool and die maker at General Electric for many years until his retirement and had also been a resident builder his entire life who always had a hammer in hand ready to build. Max married Shirley AnnVanHouten on December 31, 1992 in Newaygo, Michigan and Shirley preceded him in death on May 21, 2016. Max and Shirley loved fishing all the lakes around White Cloud, traveling to Florida in the winter months, cookouts at the lake house and family gatherings. Both Max and Shirley traveled to Israel and were baptized in the Jordan River and Max was also a member of the White Cloud United Methodist Church.
Max is survived by his children, Dan Chrispell of Holland; Melanie Mason of Holland; Teri Lynn Chrispell of Holland; 7 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; his step daughter, Twila (Brett) Krick of Florida; his brother, Everett Chrispell of Ore City, Texas; his sister, Beverly Michels of Hessel, Michigan. Max was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Chrispell and by his brother, Eugene Chrispell.
According to Max's wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at the White Cloud United Methodist Church in White Cloud later in the summer or fall of 2020 when travel and health issues are lifted. Interment will be in the Restlawn Cemetery in Holland. Friends may consider memorial contributions to the White Cloud United Methodist Church in memory of Max. Friends may send a condolence, share a memory or share a photo with the Chrispell family online at www.crandellfh.com. Arrangements by Crandell Funeral Home – White Cloud Chapel 231-689-1492.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 29, 2020.