Megan Danielle Hulsebos died suddenly at her home in Holland on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at 45 years of age. Megan was a bright light who made friends everywhere she went. Megan cared about all people and animals and everyone who was fortunate to know her was better for it.
Megan was a nurse by training and had a passion for caring for patients, but more than just her career, her whole life was dedicated to taking care of others. She loved art and was an avid painter and cellist. She drew upon her inner beauty in her art and music and delighted in sharing it with and impassioning her daughter through her art.
A loving mother, fiancé, sister, daughter and friend, Megan is survived by her daughter Gabrielle, her fiancé Alex and family. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Hulsebos family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 1, 2020.