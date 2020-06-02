Melva Lamberts
Melva Kay Lamberts, age 71 of Holland passed away with her loving daughters by her side on Saturday, May 30, 2020 and she is now reunited with Frank, the love of her life, and her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Mel and Frank were married at Zion Lutheran Church in 1972. They spent 41 glorious years together, caring and loving each other. They were members of Zion Lutheran Church for many years. Mel loved music and the country revivals at church. She enjoyed camping and going on cruises with Frank and her family. Mel loved her kids and grandkids and she never stopped caring for them right up to the moments before her passing.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Frank Lamberts in 2013, her mother; Evelyn and Phil Geerling, father; Frank Schultz, brothers; Dick Schultz and Herb Schultz and sisters; Vi Langeland and Dearie Ross.
Survived by her children: Jeannie and Bill Wilkie of Caledonia and Shelly and Randy Hungerink of Holland; grandchildren: Rob Sluiter, Felicia Sluiter, Jamie Sluiter and Kayla Hungerink; great grandchildren; Odis, Brayden, Alayna Mel, and Colt; brothers and sisters: Avis and Jim Sebright, Marie Johnson, Marnie and Keith Daniels, Hermie and Karen Schultz, Ken and Jan Schultz and Rex and Angela Schultz; brother-in-law: John and Elaine Lamberts; sister-in-law: Arlene and Norm TenBrink; several nieces and nephews.
A private family viewing and a graveside service at Pilgrim Home Cemetery will be held. Reverend Dieter Haupt will be presiding. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to Zion Lutheran Church. Arrangements are by Dykstra Funeral Home – Northwood Chapel. To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dykstra Funeral Homes Northwood Chapel
295 Douglas Ave
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 392-2348
