Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ofield Funeral Home
4500 Kalamazoo Avenue SE
Kentwood, MI 49508
616-455-9790
Visitation
Sunday, May 24, 2020
1:30 PM
Zion Lutheran Church
Memorial service
Sunday, May 24, 2020
2:00 PM
Zion Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Hahn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin Burger Hahn


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melvin Burger Hahn Obituary

February 11, 1929 - January 9, 2020
Mel was an Air Force Veteran, Accountant, and avid fisherman, but most of all a loving, caring, and humble family man. A man of few words and a big heart, Mel said, "I had a happy wife and a happy life." He was preceded by his wife, Ruth Hahn and survived by four children, Steve Hahn, Phil Hahn, Debra Calvo, and Ruth Robinson, nine grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren.
A Springtime Memorial Service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church at 2:00pm (1:30pm Visitation), May 24, 2020.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ofield Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -