February 11, 1929 - January 9, 2020
Mel was an Air Force Veteran, Accountant, and avid fisherman, but most of all a loving, caring, and humble family man. A man of few words and a big heart, Mel said, "I had a happy wife and a happy life." He was preceded by his wife, Ruth Hahn and survived by four children, Steve Hahn, Phil Hahn, Debra Calvo, and Ruth Robinson, nine grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren.
A Springtime Memorial Service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church at 2:00pm (1:30pm Visitation), May 24, 2020.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 16, 2020