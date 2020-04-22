|
Melvin Arthur Hershaw, age 99 of Douglas, passed away April 19, 2020 at The Inn at Freedom Village.
Born in Herington, KS, and raised in Chicago, IL, Melvins family moved to Saugatuck at the age of 13. He met Gertrude Deike, and the two got married in 1945. Melvin worked for Chris Craft for many years and then for Holland Hitch until his retirement in 1986. After retiring from Holland Hitch, Melvin took a "retirement job", working at Douglas Community Church which lasted 20 more years. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, handyman projects, but most importantly being with his family.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Gertrude; along with his older siblings.
Melvin is survived by his son, Melvin A Jr., of Kerrville, TX; daughter, Sally (Ken) Page of Holland; grandchildren, Frank (Kelly) Swecker of Fennville, Amy (Dan) Bench of Holland; and great-grandchildren, Max and Maggie Bench.
A private graveside service will take place at a later date. For more information, or to sign an online register book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 22, 2020