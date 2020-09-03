1/1
Melvin Hershaw Jr.
1949 - 2020
Melvin Hershaw, Jr. passed away August 25, 2020 in Kerrville, Texas.
Melvin was born April 6, 1949, in Douglas, MI to Melvin and Gertrude (Deike) Hershaw. He graduated from Fennville High School and later graduated from Kendall College in Grand Rapids. He moved to Texas and worked in advertising and commercial art for several years in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. He retired to Hunt, TX, where he owned and operated a hunting ranch in the Texas Hill Country for many years. His passions were motorcycles, his collection of classic and custom cars, and his dogs.
Melvin is survived by his sister, Sally (Kendall) Page, of Holland; nephew, Frank (Kelly) Swecker, of Fennville; and niece Amy (Dan) Bench, of Holland.
A private graveside service will take place at a later date. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Saugatuck. For more information or to sign an online register book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sep. 3, 2020.
