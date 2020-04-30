Home

POWERED BY

Services
Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Hulst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin Hulst

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melvin Hulst Obituary
Melvin Jay Hulst, 90, was welcomed home by his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
He is survived by his children: Marsha (Scott) Blomeley, Rosanne (Tom) Ranville, Mary (Randy) Yonkers, Ranae (Eric) Hoogstra, and Marty Hulst; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Gertrude Hulst and Julaine Knap.
Melvin and his wife Rhona were life-long members of First Reformed Church in Zeeland where he was involved in many roles and served as both elder and deacon. Mel served his country in the United States Army, post WWII stationed in Tacoma, WA. He was the owner/operator of Hulst Implements. After he sold his business, he worked for several years at Van Hill Furniture. He also volunteered often at several different organizations.
Mel's tractors, fishing and spending time with his family brought much joy to his life.
He joins his wife Rhona, his parents Benjamin and Hattie Hulst, and his siblings: Jerry Hulst, Herschel Hulst, Harold Ben Hulst and Ruth Schierbeek in glory.
Private services are planned. Interment will be in Zeeland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to Zero Gravity Ministries. www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -