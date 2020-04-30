|
|
Melvin Jay Hulst, 90, was welcomed home by his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
He is survived by his children: Marsha (Scott) Blomeley, Rosanne (Tom) Ranville, Mary (Randy) Yonkers, Ranae (Eric) Hoogstra, and Marty Hulst; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Gertrude Hulst and Julaine Knap.
Melvin and his wife Rhona were life-long members of First Reformed Church in Zeeland where he was involved in many roles and served as both elder and deacon. Mel served his country in the United States Army, post WWII stationed in Tacoma, WA. He was the owner/operator of Hulst Implements. After he sold his business, he worked for several years at Van Hill Furniture. He also volunteered often at several different organizations.
Mel's tractors, fishing and spending time with his family brought much joy to his life.
He joins his wife Rhona, his parents Benjamin and Hattie Hulst, and his siblings: Jerry Hulst, Herschel Hulst, Harold Ben Hulst and Ruth Schierbeek in glory.
Private services are planned. Interment will be in Zeeland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to Zero Gravity Ministries. www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 30, 2020