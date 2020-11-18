1/1
Melvin Nykamp
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melvin "Chet" Nykamp, 85, of Zeeland, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020.
Melvin was born June 19, 1935, on the family farm in Drenthe, to Joe and Hattie Nykamp. Melvin farmed throughout his whole life. He also drove milk truck on weekends, worked for 39 years at Keeler brass, and drove school bus for Zeeland schools for 27 years. Chet also volunteered driving truck for Bibles for Mexico for many years. He was a quiet, loving, Christian family man. Melvin was a lifelong member of Drenthe Christian Reformed Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother and sister-in-law Art and Minnie Nykamp, brother Gerald Nykamp, sister-in-law Millie Koert, and his son-in-law Douglas Vredeveld.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Winifred "Winn", their daughters: Mary Nykamp, Joyce Vredeveld; grandchildren: Jen Vredeveld, Tyler and Jennifer Vredeveld, Tara and Kevin Buning, great-granddaughter Kerri Buning, brother-in-law George Koert, sister-in-law Winifred "Fritz" Nykamp, and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Drenthe Christian Reformed Church, 6344 Adams Street, Zeeland 49464.
**Masks required for attendance.** Visiting will be 1:00-1:45 prior to the funeral. Interment will be in West Drenthe Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Leukemia And Lymphoma Society, and Hospice of Holland. Arrangements by Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State Street Zeeland.
www.yntemafh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Drenthe Christian Reformed Church
Send Flowers
NOV
19
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Drenthe Christian Reformed Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
616-772-2173
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Yntema Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved