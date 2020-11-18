Melvin "Chet" Nykamp, 85, of Zeeland, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020.
Melvin was born June 19, 1935, on the family farm in Drenthe, to Joe and Hattie Nykamp. Melvin farmed throughout his whole life. He also drove milk truck on weekends, worked for 39 years at Keeler brass, and drove school bus for Zeeland schools for 27 years. Chet also volunteered driving truck for Bibles for Mexico for many years. He was a quiet, loving, Christian family man. Melvin was a lifelong member of Drenthe Christian Reformed Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother and sister-in-law Art and Minnie Nykamp, brother Gerald Nykamp, sister-in-law Millie Koert, and his son-in-law Douglas Vredeveld.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Winifred "Winn", their daughters: Mary Nykamp, Joyce Vredeveld; grandchildren: Jen Vredeveld, Tyler and Jennifer Vredeveld, Tara and Kevin Buning, great-granddaughter Kerri Buning, brother-in-law George Koert, sister-in-law Winifred "Fritz" Nykamp, and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Drenthe Christian Reformed Church, 6344 Adams Street, Zeeland 49464.
**Masks required for attendance.** Visiting will be 1:00-1:45 prior to the funeral. Interment will be in West Drenthe Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
