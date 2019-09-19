|
|
Melvin Dale Ott, age 82, of Holland, MI passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice Care in Bradenton, FL. Mel was born on October 8, 1936 in Manistique, MI to the late Dale D. Ott and Helen E. Johnson and was one of 3 brothers and 3 sisters. He was working at Bank of Dearborn in Detroit, MI where he met and married Mary Lou Edwards. They moved to Holland, MI where Mel had a distinguished career in automotive leasing including President of the Vandenberg Leasing Company. He was a long time member of the Singapore Yacht Club in Saugatuck, MI, holding the position of Commodore in 2001. During retirement, Mel was an active volunteer at the Players Centre for the Performing Arts in Sarasota, FL and Saugatuck Center for the Arts in Saugatuck, MI. Mel was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Janet Louise Lockwood (Ott) and daughter, Paula Louise Schumacher (Mackenzie, Ott). He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary Lou Ott (Edwards); brothers, Philip James Ott and Alan Wayne Ott; sisters, Betty Jane Burrell (Ott) and Jo Ann Wedegartner (Ott); son-in-law, Ray Allen Schumacher; granddaughter, Amy Lynn Schumacher and great granddaughter, Thalia River Schumacher-Schmidt. There will be no Services at this time. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge. Donations can be made to The Players Centre for the Performing Arts, Capital Campaign-Players Centre, 838 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34236. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 19, 2019