Melvin Van Oosterhout Obituary
Melvin Van Oosterhout, age 92 of Holland, passed away on September 6, 2019. He was born in Holland, Michigan on July 11, 1927, the second of five children of William and Elizabeth (Kippen) Van Oosterhout. He graduated from Holland High School and joined the army and proudly served his country in World War II. He was a member of the Holland Elks and Grace Episcopal Church. He worked for many years at Parke-Davis, Holland plant (later Pfizer). Upon his retirement he reached the position of daytime manager. Melvin was preceded in death by his wife Nancy and his daughter Jean, and brothers Don and Jerry. He is survived by his children: Dr. Keith and Marji Van Oosterhout, Sally and David Serrano, Richard and Julie Van Oosterhout; Grandchildren: Tricia Serrano, Miranda and Phill Carr, Dr. Aaron and Sarah Van Oosterhout, Jon Van Oosterhout, Emily and Greg Patera; Great-grandchildren: Sequoia, Sierra, Antonio, Olivia, and Lucas Serrrano, Evelynne and Bay Van Oosterhout, Cordelia Van Oosterhout, Madeline Patera; Great-great-grandchildren: Keaton, Alexa, Julian, Kai, Kristian, and Kallie Serrano; Private services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Episcopal Church of Holland. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Van Oosterhout family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019
