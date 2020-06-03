Michael and Karen Timmer
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael and Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael John Timmer Sr. 11/11/1948-5/11/2020
Karen Joy Timmer 6/6/1949-5/24/2020
TTogether Mike and Karen shared 51 years of marriage. Their love for each other was apparent until the very end. Both passed away peacefully in their home surrounded by their children.
Michael was a loving husband and devoted follower of Jesus. He loved being in nature, spending time with his kids and grandchildren, teaching them about faith and all things related to the great outdoors.
Karen was an adoring wife and loving mother of four children. She was most happy when she was surrounded by family or friends, having coffee, or sharing a conversation.
They are preceded in death by Mike's parents John and Dorothy Timmer, Karen's father Harris Nyboer, brothers, Jerry and Duane Nyboer, as well as their beloved son and daughter in law, Mike Jr. and Traci Timmer.
Surviving are their daughter Julie (Travis) Dick, son Josh (Dawn) Timmer, daughter Mindy (Jim) Hutt, as well as many grandchildren and two great grand babies.
A graveside memorial will be held for close family on Saturday, June 6 at the Riverside Cemetery in Hamilton. A more formal service will be communicated as restrictions allow.
We want to thank everyone who surrounded our parents with love and support during their last days here on earth. You are a living testament of the hands and feet of Jesus and we will forever be grateful.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved