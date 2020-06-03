Michael John Timmer Sr. 11/11/1948-5/11/2020

Karen Joy Timmer 6/6/1949-5/24/2020

TTogether Mike and Karen shared 51 years of marriage. Their love for each other was apparent until the very end. Both passed away peacefully in their home surrounded by their children.

Michael was a loving husband and devoted follower of Jesus. He loved being in nature, spending time with his kids and grandchildren, teaching them about faith and all things related to the great outdoors.

Karen was an adoring wife and loving mother of four children. She was most happy when she was surrounded by family or friends, having coffee, or sharing a conversation.

They are preceded in death by Mike's parents John and Dorothy Timmer, Karen's father Harris Nyboer, brothers, Jerry and Duane Nyboer, as well as their beloved son and daughter in law, Mike Jr. and Traci Timmer.

Surviving are their daughter Julie (Travis) Dick, son Josh (Dawn) Timmer, daughter Mindy (Jim) Hutt, as well as many grandchildren and two great grand babies.

A graveside memorial will be held for close family on Saturday, June 6 at the Riverside Cemetery in Hamilton. A more formal service will be communicated as restrictions allow.

We want to thank everyone who surrounded our parents with love and support during their last days here on earth. You are a living testament of the hands and feet of Jesus and we will forever be grateful.





