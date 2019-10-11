|
Michael Dean Busscher, age 52, of Holland, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, surrounded by his wife, daughters, parents and brothers. His strength was demonstrated through his brave fight against lung cancer.
Mike was a member of Faith Christian Reformed Church and attended Sandy Pines Chapel in the summer. He owned and operated Mike Busscher Builders and most recently Allegan Rentals. He enjoyed spending time at Sandy Pines and cruising in his golf cart.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Ronda; daughters, Erin Genzink, Katie Busscher and Anna (Alex) Keizer; 2 grandchildren, Griffin Genzink and Paisley Genzink; parents, Melvin and Sandra Busscher; brothers, Brian and Karen Busscher, Doug and Kay Busscher, Craig and Vicky Busscher; mother-in-law, Ethel and Jim Postma; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 14, 2019, at Faith Christian Reformed Church, 85 East 26th St. Holland with Rev. Dr. Chad Pierce and Pastor Dave Van Noord officiating. Burial will be in Graafschap Cemetery. Visitation will be 2:00 -5:00 p.m. Sunday, October 13, at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland. Memorial contributions may be given to the Holland Christian Tuition Grant Fund or the Holland Rescue Mission. To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 11, 2019