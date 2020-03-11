|
|
Michael Gerrit Elzinga of Louisville, CO passed away on March 7, 2020 at the age of 55. He is survived by his sons Gerrit Elzinga of Denver and Jason Elzinga of Louisville; his parents Jacquie and Marshall Elzinga of Hudsonville, MI; his brothers Jeffrey (Ginny) Elzinga of Hudsonville, MI and John Elzinga of Franklin, TN; his former wife Nanette Elzinga of Louisville; and his nieces and nephews Ashley, Steven, Jackson, Mason, and Caroline Elzinga.
Michael was born in Urbana IL, was raised in the Boston and New York areas, and graduated from the School of Music of the University of Colorado. He worked as a Real Estate agent with REMax Alliance of Louisville.
Michael particularly enjoyed the grandeur of the mountains of Colorado and the serenity of the Elzinga farmstead in Michigan. But his greatest satisfactions came from playing music for his friends, and sharing in the activities and accomplishments of his sons Gerrit and Jason.
A private cremation was held, and a celebration of his life, for friends and family, is being planned.
Services and cremation being handled by Tabor Funeral and Cremation Services.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 11, 2020