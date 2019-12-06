Home

Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
New Richmond Baptist Church
Michael Hoffmeyer Obituary
Michael John Hoffmeyer of Holland, 59, passed away peacefully at home December 2nd 2019.
Beloved father of Jennifer Groth, Rebekah Hoffmeyer, Timothy Hoffmeyer, and Amanda Johnson; beloved grandfather of his 12 grandchildren; Mother Catherine Hoffmeyer; brothers, Scott and Tony Hoffmeyer. He was preceded in death by his father John Sr. and brother John Jr.
He was best known for his devotion to his kids and loved ones. Mike was always making new friends, ready to keep anyone company with a looong conversation. He was a man who appreciated the simple things in life - company, music, conversation and a cold Dr.Pepper. That was the good life. He loved unconditionally without holding back. He loved to laugh, bringing joy to everyone around him. A beautiful man inside and out who will be loved and missed by those who were fortunate enough to have met him.
A memorial service will be held at New Richmond Baptist Church December 13th, 2019 at 3 pm. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Hoffmeyer family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Dec. 6, 2019
