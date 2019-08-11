|
Michael A. Hop, age 61, of South Olive died Thursday, August 8, 2019 at University of Michigan Hospital.
He was a lifelong member of South Olive Christian Reformed Church and served as Vice President of HEMCO Gauge having worked there for 42 years.
Mike is survived by his wife of 43 years, Brenda; children and grandchildren, Kristopher and Michelle Hop of Grandville, Danyelle and Jeff Roon (Turner and Fulton) of Zeeland, Mitchell Hop and Kelsey Gryczka of Holland; parents, Robert and Thelma Hop of South Olive; sisters, Kathy and Rick Diemer of South Olive, Kim and Dale Walters of Holland; parents-in-law, Robert and Gracile Boehm of Zeeland; in-laws, Audrey and Paul Schierbeek of Holland, Carla and Scott Terpstra of Zeeland; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services to honor the life and faith of Mike Hop will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at South Olive Christian Reformed Church 6425 120th Ave. Holland with Dr. Douglas Fauble officiating. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday, August 12, at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State St. Zeeland.
Memorial contributions may be given in Michael's honor to the Edgar J. Hop ball fields of South Olive c/o South Olive Christian Reformed Church, 6425 North 120th Avenue, Holland, MI 49424.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019