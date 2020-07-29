Michael Allen Loveless, 52, of Fennville, MI passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at his home. Born October 1, 1967 in Elgin, IL, he was the son of Barbara Ann (Allen) Loveless and the late Nathan Theodore Loveless. Michael recently married the love of his life, Mellissa (Brown) Roe Loveless. He earned his bachelor's degree from Central Michigan University in education and most recently had worked for Challenge Manufacturing of Holland as a die setter and press operator. Michael loved to spend time outdoors going hunting. He also enjoyed music, especially live, and had attended many concerts.

In addition to his mother, Barbara, and his wife, Mellissa, Michael is survived by his son, Tyler Michael Loveless; stepchildren, Jacklyn Tripp, Michael Tripp and Skylar Roe; his siblings, Jeffrey David Loveless and Lisa Ann McKellips; step-granddaughter, Serena Tait; and his nephews and niece, Aaron McKellips, Mitchel McKellips and Danielle McKellips.

In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of Michael's life will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at his home, 1259 62nd Street, Fennville, beginning at 2:00 PM. Chappell Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store