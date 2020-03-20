|
Michael J. Masters, 58 of Holland passed into the loving arms of Jesus on March 12, 2020 after a short battle with brain cancer. He was born January 7, 1962 in Holland and grew up in the shadow of the Tulip City airport where he developed a lifelong love of flying. He graduated from Hamilton High School in 1980 and joined the Marine Corp. a year later, which took him to several places around the world including a yearlong duty station in Iceland. He was an alumnus of Muzzy's restaurant where he made many lifelong friends. He most recently attended Central Wesleyan Church. In addition to flying, Mike was a weather enthusiast and loved to play games, hang out with friends and show off his rubik's cube solving skills. To Mike, nobody was a stranger, often stopping to help people in distress. He is preceded in death by his mother Penny Masters and father Ken Masters. He is survived by this biological father Ken Kruithof of Ada, MI, sister Stephanie Love of Ortonville, MI, Marianne Fitts of Twin Lakes, MI and brother David Masters of Waynesville, NC along with several nieces and nephews. No memorial services are planned. Memorial gifts can be made to Hospice of Holland, who did a wonderful job of caring for Mike in his final days.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2020