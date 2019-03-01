|
Michael Patrick McDonnell passed away at his home in Holland, Michigan on January 29, 2019. There was a private family ceremony in Holland, Michigan. Michael's family is deeply saddened by his sudden passing and will miss him more than words can say.
Mike was born in Rock Island on March 6, 1958, the fifth child of William and Dolores McDonnell.
Mike graduated from Rock Island High School and later entered the Navy at the Naval Training Center, Great Lakes, Illinois. At the conclusion of his Recruit Training, Mike was the "American Spirit Honor Medal Winner" for Company 006. Of this, he was very proud.
After leaving the Navy, Mike graduated from the Rock Island Arsenal, Corps of Engineers, Machinist Apprentice Program and became a Journeyman Machinist. He later traveled and worked for the National Seal Company eventually settling down in Holland, Michigan. While living in Holland, Mike worked in construction and became a jack-of-all-trades.
For most of his years in Holland, Mike lived on a farm in the country, loved animals, and had many pets. One of his favorite pastimes was walking with his dogs on the land in the area around the farm. Mike was also a history buff, read a great deal about U.S. history, and loved to talk about politics.
The McDonnell family would like to thank most sincerely all the folks in Michigan who befriended, worked with, and supported Michael over the years. You helped him make his way and our gratitude will be eternal.
Rest easy Mike…
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 1, 2019