Mr. Michael T. McMahon, age 71 of Holland, Michigan passed away Sunday morning at Mercy Health Saint Mary's Hospital in Grand Rapids.
He was born on May 22, 1949 in Detroit, Michigan, the son of the late Thomas and Helen (Giza) McMahon. On April 24, 1976, Mike was united in marriage with Sue Adele Boston at St. Peter Catholic Church in Mount Clemens, Michigan.
Mr. McMahon is survived by his wife, Sue and children, Patrick McMahon of China Spring, Texas and Shannon McMahon of Kalamazoo, Michigan. He was predeceased by his newborn sister Linda Carol.
Michael graduated from St. Mary's High School in Mount Clemens and went on to graduate from Detroit Institute of Technology and Kendall School of Art & Design.
Michael encompassed an entrepreneur spirit from a young age, selling home-grown produce and working in the family coal yard. He worked as a treasurer department accountant and a sailmaker. He owned and operated several businesses, taught photography, and retired as a broadcast engineer.
He was an adventurer, enjoyed sailing, skiing, scuba diving, and photography followed by wood & metal working, working outdoors, reading and design. He was an Eagle Scout, Sea Scout and Boy Scout troop leader.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. (visiting at 11:00 a.m.) at St. Peter Catholic Church, 95 Market Street, Mount Clemens with the Reverend Father Michael N. Cooney officiating. Burial will follow at St. Peter Catholic Cemetery, Clinton Township.
