Michael D. Payne, 44, was reunited with his parents when he passed away August 4, 2020 at the University of Michigan.

The son of B. Douglas and Gayle (Bussis), Mike was born on August 19, 1975 and raised in Holland, graduating from Holland High and Olivet College. Most recently, he lived in Belleville, MI.

Mike is survived by his brothers, Rod (Tracey) of Pendleton, IN and Tim (Shelly) of Belleville, MI and his beloved nephews and niece, Daniel, Josh and Brianne. He is also survived by an aunt and several cousins.

Cremation has taken place and no services are planned.



