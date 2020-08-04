Michael Sweeney

Michael Sampson Sweeney, age 73 of Saugatuck, Michigan passed away Peacefully July 26, 2020. Michael enjoyed his last weeks being spent with family at their home in Holland Michigan, in constant celebration of life. With his family, and best friends all beside him.
Michael was born in Midland, Michigan on July 20, 1947 to Peter J. Sweeney and Ellen Mae Sweeney, the oldest of three boys. Michael graduated from Midland High School and went on to serve in the United States Army during Vietnam, where he discovered his love for music. Michael returned to Michigan and attended MSU and LCC. He became an accomplished musician, participating in and composing tunes for many area bands such as Plain Brown Wrapper, Turning Point and the MSU Jazz ensemble playing flute, piano and percussion.
Early in life, Mike's mom introduced him to an art program where he began his talent as a pencil and ink artist which bloomed into paintings, excelling in impressionistic portraits and beautiful landscapes, penning poems to all his work. He has excelled as a writer and historian, completing books on wine, history, and culture. Michael was also a founding member of the Saugatuck Douglas Historical Society, together with his wife Spring. They also owned and operated a fine dining restaurant in Holland, Till Midnight, where Michael was host and master of wine and spirit. He was eager to share his knowledge with all who knew him.
Michael is survived by his son Peter John Sweeney and Peter's life partner Brianna. Also surviving Michael is his former wife Spring Sweeney (Peter Schwarz); Brothers, Timothy (Nancy) Sweeney and Patrick (Beth Connor) Sweeney. His stepchildren, Ryan (Pam) Tenkley and Nari (Geuilherme Santos) Tenkley . Niece, Emily Sweeney and many precious aunts, uncles, cousins from Ireland, Indiana, and Ohio as well as many lifetime friends, especially his best friend John W. Holder, and all of the local and international restaurant, music and art family. He will be forever missed but cherished as a great visionary and servant to this world.
Michael asked His Son to read this quote from Tagore upon his passing:
"Death is not extinguishing the light; it is only putting out the lamp because the dawn has come."
A Party for Michael's life will be planned for a later date. In the meantime we ask you All to Celebrate. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Saugatuck/Douglas Historical Society ( P.O. Box 617 Douglas, MI 49406), where a fund will be set up in Michaels name. For more information, or to sign an online register book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com