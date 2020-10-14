Michael Allen Troutman, 64, passed away at home after his battle with esophageal cancer. He was born on July 15, 1956 in Douglas, MI, the son of Carol Sue (Birkholz) and Bruce H. Troutman. He graduated in 1974 from Saugatuck High School, and in 1977 from Grand Rapids Junior College, with an A.A.S., in Architectural Drafting. He spent the next 40 years in construction related subcontracting and supply businesses. He was active in community related activities: President of Villa Verde Condo Association, in Buffalo Grove, IL, Chairman of Calhoun County Republicans, Chairman 7th Congressional District Republicans, County Co-Chair of G.W. Bush 2000 for President and many local and state political campaigns. In Battle Creek, Mike served on the Planning Commission, Historic Commission, Neighborhood Planning Council and the Woodland Park and Nature Preserve Committee. He volunteered with Battle Creek/Calhoun County A.R.E.S -R.A.C.E.S- SKYWARN --call sign W8MTX, Battle Creek C.E.R.T., MiSAR, (Michigan Independent Search and Rescue), and was a daily observer for CoCoRahs. He also was a Red Cross volunteer on the disaster assistance (DAT) team and Government OPS team. Mike enjoyed camping, cast iron cooking and outdoor activities. He liked visiting state parks, national parks and historic sites. He was also an avid "Boatnerd". He married Julie Schmitt, they divorced in 1999. He later married Sunday L. Troutman (Hency) in 2014. Mike is survived by his Wife, Sunday; Daughter, Samantha (Anthony) Troutman-Antonelli of Lansing; Brother, Bruce (Karen) of Cypress, CA; Nephew, Nick; and Nieces, Kristen and Lauren. Also, his Rescue Dog family, Anna and Ordell; Uncle, Ralph (Renna) Birkholz; Uncle, Ralph (Shirley) Troutman; Aunt, Ruthanne (George) Benac, and roughly 36 cousins. He was preceded in death by his Parents; Infant Sister, Susan Lorraine Troutman, and his Grandparents. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will take place at a later date. If you desire, contributions can be made to the American Red Cross SW Michigan Chapter, Michigan Maritime Museum, or the Humane Society of South Central Michigan.



