Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Michael Wabeke


1984 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael Wabeke Obituary
Michael Wabeke, age 34, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019 after a short illness.
Michael attended Zeeland East High School and participated in the drama department. His favorite thing to do was taking computers apart and repairing them.
Michael was preceded in death by his grandparents, Willard and Beatrice Wabeke; grandfather, Nick Lindsey; and uncle, Randy Wabeke.
He is survived by his parents, Lee and Jan Wabeke; brother, Sean Wabeke; grandmother, Lou Lindsey; uncles and aunts, Lila and Bob Brunink, Garry Wabeke, Darlene Wabeke, Pam and Greg Phillips, Dave and Mary Lindsey, Jeff Lindsey; and many cousins.
A memorial service is planned for 2:00 pm on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State St. Zeeland, MI 49464.
Memorial contributions may be given in Michael's honor to a .
www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on June 5, 2019
