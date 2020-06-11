Michael Walker
1961 - 2020
On Monday June 8, 2020, Michael Anthony Walker, loving husband of Rhonda Walker and devoted father of Stacey (Jeremy) VerSluys, Chadwick (Amanda) Walker, passed on at the age of 58.
Mike was born in Allegan, Michigan on August 29, 1961. He was a compassionate and kind hearted man who genuinely loved the Lord. He enjoyed cooking on his Weber grill, spoiling his grandchildren and listening to classic rock. Mike was a family man. If the kids or grandchildren had a sporting event he never missed it. He was known for meticulously maintaining his yard, his clean white trucks and his solid work ethic. He was well known and loved by many and will truly be missed by all who knew him.
Mr. Walker is also survived by his adoring grandchildren, Caleb Michael, MacKenzie, Cameron and Aubree; sister, Cheryl (John) Hagger; brothers, Rocky and Robert. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bud and Betty walker and his brother, John Walker.
Public visitation will be held Friday June 12 at the Dykstra Funeral Home - Mulder Chapel, 188 West 32nd Street, Holland, from 11:00 am to 2:00pm and 6:00pm to 8:00pm. Hand sanitizing stations will be available at the funeral home and facial coverings are highly recommended.
A public graveside service will take place in Manlius Township Cemetery on Saturday June 13, at 12:00pm with Pastor Dennis Myer presiding.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland, 270 Hoover Blvd Holland, MI 49423. To sign an online register book or to leave a memory please visit, www.dykstrafuneralhome.com




Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jun. 11, 2020.
