Mr. Miguel A. "Mike" Grijalba, age 67, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at his home. He was born on September 29, 1952 to Paco and Conchi Grijabla in La Rioja, Spain. Mike grew up in a large family in Spain and spent his summers on his brother's ship, before moving to New York at 16. He traveled all over the United States as a truck driver. Mike never met a stranger; he had a knack to make anyone smile and was a natural born storyteller. He was a caring and selfless being, always helping others in their times of need. On December 23, 2009 he married Cheryl Crane and she survives him along with his children, Jessie (Ryan) Boone and their 3-year-old daughter, Olivia, Michael (Jennifer) Grijalba and their 2-year-old son, Bennett, Milly Grijalba and Nerajda Grijalba; and mother-in-law, Lois Crane. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Eva. A Funeral Service will be held 10AM Friday, March 6 at The Lee Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 6291 S. Harvey St., Norton Shores, MI, 49444. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service, from 9-10AM. Please feel free to visit the family's online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 5, 2020