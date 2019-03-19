|
Mildred E. Lemmen, age 93 of Holland, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Holland Hospital.
Mildred was born on May 3, 1925 in Overisel to Justin & Jennie Maatman. She married Lawrence Lemmen after WWII. While they both worked in manufacturing, their labor of love was farming. They were both down to earth people who placed their trust in God. Mildred & Larry were former members of Grace Reformed Church (now Intersection Ministries).
She was preceded in death by Larry in 2001, her brothers and a sister.
Surviving her are many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
While Millie struggled to see with the onset of blindness later in life, she kept the faith and cherished listening to the word of God on the radio and TV. Millie had a subtle sense of humor that she occasionally displayed and when she did it was so welcomed. She is in God's house now.
A graveside service is being planned for the immediate family at the Pilgrim Home Cemetery in Holland. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 19, 2019