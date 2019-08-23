Home

Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Central Avenue Christian Reformed Church
259 Central Ave
Holland, MI
1925 - 2019
Mildred Geurink Obituary
Mildred "Millie" Geurink age 94, of Holland, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at an area care center.
She was a member of Central Avenue Christian Reformed Church and worked at Ebelink's Floral and Donutville.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Harold; sister, Shirley and Willis Witteveen of Holland; in-laws, Marvin Geurink of Hudsonville, Theresa Geurink of Holland; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 26, 2019 at Central Avenue Christian Reformed Church, 259 Central Ave. Holland. Burial will be in Graafschap Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday, August 25, at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland. Memorial contributions may be given to Central Avenue Christian Reformed Church or Holland Christian Schools. To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 23, 2019
