Home

POWERED BY

Services
Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
9:45 AM - 10:45 AM
Intersection Ministries (formerly Grace Reformed Church)
945 136th Avenue
Holland, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Intersection Ministries (formerly Grace Reformed Church)
945 136th Avenue
Holland, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Koetje
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Koetje

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred Koetje Obituary
Mildred Koetje, age 99 of Holland went to her heavenly home Sunday, February 9, 2020.
She is survived by her daughters: Betty and Jim De Visser of Holland, Ruth Koetje of Holland, Jan Salsich of Mystic, CT, Mary Mc Creary of Indiana, PA and Debbie and Joe Kelly of St. Louis, MO; 12 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Leonard and Lois Koetje, Casper and Georgene Dick, Wilbert and Francis Dick and several nieces and nephews.
Mildred was a charter member of Grace Reformed Church where she was active in the Guild for Christian Service and a Sunday school teacher. She was a member of Evergreen Commons Singles Group.
Mildred was preceded in death by her husband Bernard in 1985 and her son-in-law Patrick Mc Creary in 2016.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 East 16th Street, Holland and 9:45-10:45 a.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Intersection Ministries (formerly Grace Reformed Church), 945 136th Avenue, Holland with the funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be given to Intersection Ministries Youth Group Costa Rican Mission Trip. www.langelandsterenberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -