Mildred Koetje, age 99 of Holland went to her heavenly home Sunday, February 9, 2020.
She is survived by her daughters: Betty and Jim De Visser of Holland, Ruth Koetje of Holland, Jan Salsich of Mystic, CT, Mary Mc Creary of Indiana, PA and Debbie and Joe Kelly of St. Louis, MO; 12 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Leonard and Lois Koetje, Casper and Georgene Dick, Wilbert and Francis Dick and several nieces and nephews.
Mildred was a charter member of Grace Reformed Church where she was active in the Guild for Christian Service and a Sunday school teacher. She was a member of Evergreen Commons Singles Group.
Mildred was preceded in death by her husband Bernard in 1985 and her son-in-law Patrick Mc Creary in 2016.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 East 16th Street, Holland and 9:45-10:45 a.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Intersection Ministries (formerly Grace Reformed Church), 945 136th Avenue, Holland with the funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be given to Intersection Ministries Youth Group Costa Rican Mission Trip. www.langelandsterenberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 12, 2020