Mildred "Millie" Kornoelje, age 96 of Zeeland, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, September 06, 2019.
Millie was born on May 9, 1923 in Hudsonville to Henry and Jenny Roelofs. She attended Zeeland Public Schools along with her siblings: Bud, Bernard, Henrietta, Jacob, Clarence, Edith, Gilbert, Ester, Stanley, and Julia; and with her oldest sister Elizabeth's children, Joann and Leona.
Millie married John Kornoelje on July 11, 1945 at the home of pastor Rymbrant, from the First Reformed Church in Zeeland. She gave birth to one daughter, Judith (Judy) Ann (Kornoelje) Voss.
Millie worked various jobs, including about ten years at Howard Miller. She also ran a day care. In 1967, she was disabled as a result of an automobile accident. She spent a year in the hospital, first in Ionia and later in Holland.
Millie spent her final years at Royal Park Condominiums where she regularly took the opportunity to go fishing. Although she caught many, she was unfortunately never able to catch the big one that got away and ruined her fishing lines.
Millie was a Christian and walked with the Lord all of her life. Millie was the last remaining of her siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Judy Vos; grandchildren: Andy and April Voss, Ben and Virginia Voss; and four great grandchildren. There will be a graveside service at 2:00pm on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Zeeland Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are to Spectrum Hospice. Arrangements are by Yntema Funeral Home. www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019