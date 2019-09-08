Home

POWERED BY

Services
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
616-772-2173
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Zeeland Cemetery
Zeeland, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Kornoelje
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Kornoelje


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred Kornoelje Obituary
Mildred "Millie" Kornoelje, age 96 of Zeeland, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, September 06, 2019.
Millie was born on May 9, 1923 in Hudsonville to Henry and Jenny Roelofs. She attended Zeeland Public Schools along with her siblings: Bud, Bernard, Henrietta, Jacob, Clarence, Edith, Gilbert, Ester, Stanley, and Julia; and with her oldest sister Elizabeth's children, Joann and Leona.
Millie married John Kornoelje on July 11, 1945 at the home of pastor Rymbrant, from the First Reformed Church in Zeeland. She gave birth to one daughter, Judith (Judy) Ann (Kornoelje) Voss.
Millie worked various jobs, including about ten years at Howard Miller. She also ran a day care. In 1967, she was disabled as a result of an automobile accident. She spent a year in the hospital, first in Ionia and later in Holland.
Millie spent her final years at Royal Park Condominiums where she regularly took the opportunity to go fishing. Although she caught many, she was unfortunately never able to catch the big one that got away and ruined her fishing lines.
Millie was a Christian and walked with the Lord all of her life. Millie was the last remaining of her siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Judy Vos; grandchildren: Andy and April Voss, Ben and Virginia Voss; and four great grandchildren. There will be a graveside service at 2:00pm on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Zeeland Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are to Spectrum Hospice. Arrangements are by Yntema Funeral Home. www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now