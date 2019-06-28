|
Mildred T. Krausse, age 88, of Holland formerly of Chelsea, MI and Ann Arbor, MI passed peacefully Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Appledorn Assisted Living Center North with her daughter at her side.
Millie was from a family of loving immigrant parents with ten children. She was an individual with a great sense of humor and a beautiful smile freely given. She continued her faith journey through to the end. Her moral compass was informed by Jesus' commandment to love others, with forgiveness and mercy.
Millie was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. She worked at Detroit Edison for 31 years and was active in the Detroit Edison Retirement Organization. Millie assisted with voting at the polls, traveled to Russia, South and Central America, enjoyed gardening, and was a nurturing, caring mother, grandmother and aunt.
She was preceded in death by her first husband Gerald A. Dorow and second husband Dr. Charles Krausse.
She is survived by her daughter: JeriLynn Tucker; step children: Mary Krausse of Ann Arbor and Charles Krausse of Jeffersonville, IN; grandchildren: Elliot Tucker of Holland and Dylan Tucker of Winter Park, FL; sister: Alice Martin of Lansing; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM, Monday, July 1, 2019 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 171 West 13th Street in Holland. Father Kyle Kilpatrick will be officiating. Burial will be in Clement cemetery in Washtenaw County, MI.
Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 pm prior to the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be given to St. Labre Indian School, Ashland, MT 59004, St. Louis Center, 19195 Old US-12, Chelsea, MI 48118 or Scleroderma Foundation, 23999 Telegraph Rd., Southfield, MI 48033.
