Mildred Leon, age 69, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
Mildred was a strong Christian who was at peace and lived a life of peace. Her family was everything to her. She was caring, fun-loving, and stayed positive even in the midst of adversity. Mildred was an avid reader, enjoyed bible studies and wrote letters to prisoners for many years. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Henrietta Ellens of Allendale.
She is survived by her daughter, Alicia and Mark Vanderkooi, grandchildren, Mariah Vanderkooi, Mark Vanderkooi II, James Vanderkooi, Falicia Vanderkooi; brother, Ray and Alayne Ellens; sister, Gert and Vaughn Stegenga; sister, Jenny and George Olaru; brother, Jay Ellens; and many nieces and nephews.
A private family funeral service is being planned. Services will be video recorded and available for viewing on www.yntemafh.com.
Interment to be in Rusk Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given in Mildred's honor to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, National Headquarters, 6520 N. Andrews Ave. Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309-2132 or online at www.msfocus.org/donate
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 11, 2020