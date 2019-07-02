|
|
Mildred (Dunning) Roelofs, age 93 went to be with her Lord on June 30, 2019.
She was born October 31, 1925 in Holland, MI.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jacob Roelofs, her son Jerry Roelofs, her mother and father Anna and Martin Dunning and sister-in-law, Joyce Dunning.
She is survived by her one on, Dennis Roelofs (Julie) one daughter, Susan Connelly (Michael) and her brother, Paul Dunning (Marilyn). She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed. She was a member at First Reformed Church in Holland. She worked at General Electric for 25 years. She enjoyed camping at Sandy Pines. She was a loving and caring mother and grandmother. The family would like to express heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Lakeside Vista and Interim Hospice for their loving care that she received at Lakeside Vista for several years.
A private family service will be held with Rev. Darrell Koopman. Memorial gifts may be made to Interim Hospice of Grand Rapids.
Arrangements are by the Dykstra Funeral Home-Northwood Chapel.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on July 2, 2019