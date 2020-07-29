1/1
Millie Golding
1933 - 2020
Millie Golding of Zeeland, Michigan, passed away to be with her Lord, on Sunday, July 26, 2020. She was born April 19, 1933, to James and Ophelia Arnold. Her parents, her husband Les Golding and two brothers, Bob and Milton, preceded her in death. She was a member of the Hamilton Baptist Church and since moved to Zeeland where she attended Grace Chapel.
She was an executive secretary and after graduating from Cleary College, she was a secretary to a Vice President of Kaiser-Frazer Company in Willow Run in Ypsilanti. She worked for a Vice President of Ford Motor Co. for years. Millie also served as a secretary at Hamilton High School where she loved the job and the kids. Additionally she worked at Detroit Country Day School, GE in Columbia, Maryland, and had a Top Secret clearance and worked at a company to the Pentagon.
She will be loved and missed by her sons, Mike of Holland and Randy (Lisa) of Utah, sister-in-law Doris (Neil) Brawn of Columbus, Ohio, Beverly Arnold Hitchcook, and Lois Arnold, cousins Martha Algee of Arlington, Texas, Gregg and Nancy Gibson of Charlotte, Michigan, and several nieces and nephews.
No services are being planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Golding family.

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
6163953630
