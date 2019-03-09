|
Minard Visser passed away peacefully and went into the arms of his Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, March 8, 2019.
Minard loved farming and marketing and sold at the Fulton Street Farmers Market for his entire life. For Minard a great day involved a tractor and growing great produce. Minard proudly served his country in the US Army.
Minard was preceded in death by his first wife Anna Meekhof Visser, his second wife Alice Meekhof Post Visser, his granddaughters Denise and Carrie Essenburg, his parents Case and Catherine Visser; siblings: Annette Visser, Reverend Marvin Dornbos, Ollie Klamer, Jack Egberts, Joe Visser and Evie Yonkman,
He is survived by his children: Doug (Mari) Visser, Bev (Arlyn) Essenburg, Phil (Cindy) Visser; 16 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren; stepchildren: Yvonne (Jim) Mulder, Larry Post, Gordy (Penny) Post, Carl (Daelynn) Post, Karen Ablett and friend Barney, Terry Post; siblings: Tob Visser, Marie Dornbos, George and Harriet Visser, Grace Klamer, Fran Visser, Connie Egberts, Jan Visser and Jim Yonkman; in-laws: Marilyn Pikart, Jake Meekhof.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 South State Street, Zeeland. The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at South Olive Christian Reformed Church, 6425 120th Ave., Holland. Memorial contributions may be given to South Olive Christian School or Fishers of Men Ministries. www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 9, 2019