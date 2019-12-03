Home

POWERED BY

Services
Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
3616 M-40 Hwy
Hamilton, MI 49419
616-392-2306
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Haven Reformed Church
4691 Oak Street
Hamilton, MI
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 PM
Haven Reformed Church
4691 Oak St
Hamilton, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Minnie Sloothaak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Minnie Sloothaak


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Minnie Sloothaak Obituary
Minnie Sloothaak age 92, of Hamilton, died Sunday, December 1, 2019 at her home.
She was as member of Haven Reformed Church in Hamilton and was preceded in death by her husband, Corwin Sloothaak and a daughter-in-law, Laurie Sloothaak.
Minnie is survived by her children, Kay and Dave Bakker of Hamilton, Gary Sloothaak of Dorr, Lucy and Kim Busscher of Holland, Dan and Marlene Sloothaak of Hamilton, Steve Sloothaak of Hamilton; 13 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; Siblings, Flora and Tom Wynsma, Jennie Vander Kieft, Jim and Patsy Veenstra, Andy and Arlene Veenstra, Jake and Jan Veenstra; Sister-in-law, Muriel Sloothaak; Many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Haven Reformed Church, 4691 Oak Street, Hamilton with Rev. Ronald Ver Wys officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, at Haven Reformed Church. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Holland or Haven Reformed Church. The family is being served by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home. To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Minnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -