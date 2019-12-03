|
|
Minnie Sloothaak age 92, of Hamilton, died Sunday, December 1, 2019 at her home.
She was as member of Haven Reformed Church in Hamilton and was preceded in death by her husband, Corwin Sloothaak and a daughter-in-law, Laurie Sloothaak.
Minnie is survived by her children, Kay and Dave Bakker of Hamilton, Gary Sloothaak of Dorr, Lucy and Kim Busscher of Holland, Dan and Marlene Sloothaak of Hamilton, Steve Sloothaak of Hamilton; 13 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; Siblings, Flora and Tom Wynsma, Jennie Vander Kieft, Jim and Patsy Veenstra, Andy and Arlene Veenstra, Jake and Jan Veenstra; Sister-in-law, Muriel Sloothaak; Many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Haven Reformed Church, 4691 Oak Street, Hamilton with Rev. Ronald Ver Wys officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, at Haven Reformed Church. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Holland or Haven Reformed Church. The family is being served by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home. To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Dec. 3, 2019