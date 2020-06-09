Mitchell Lacy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mitchell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mitchell Lee Lacy of Fennville, Michigan, age 71, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020. He was born to Voyd and Bulah Lorine Lacy on March 28, 1949. Mitchell was born the second of five children in Heber Springs, Arkansas. He loved classic car shows, drag races, hunting, and fishing, among other hobbies. He retired from Holland Hitch after 45 years.

Mitchell is survived by his children, Michelle (C.C.) Christensen, Tammi (Ronald) Aemisegger, Steve (Amanda) Lacy, and Brittany (Trevor) Oseland, brothers Michael (Teresa) Lacy, Melvin (Sheila) Lacy, sister Lorie (Todd) Schut, sisters-in-law Annelise Braun and Elaine (Randy) Slikkers, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 37 years, Joan Lacy, on March 4, 2020, as well as by his parents, brother Larry Lacy, and sons Matthew and Jonathan Lacy.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved