Mitchell Lee Lacy of Fennville, Michigan, age 71, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020. He was born to Voyd and Bulah Lorine Lacy on March 28, 1949. Mitchell was born the second of five children in Heber Springs, Arkansas. He loved classic car shows, drag races, hunting, and fishing, among other hobbies. He retired from Holland Hitch after 45 years.



Mitchell is survived by his children, Michelle (C.C.) Christensen, Tammi (Ronald) Aemisegger, Steve (Amanda) Lacy, and Brittany (Trevor) Oseland, brothers Michael (Teresa) Lacy, Melvin (Sheila) Lacy, sister Lorie (Todd) Schut, sisters-in-law Annelise Braun and Elaine (Randy) Slikkers, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 37 years, Joan Lacy, on March 4, 2020, as well as by his parents, brother Larry Lacy, and sons Matthew and Jonathan Lacy.



A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store