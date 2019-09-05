Home

POWERED BY

Services
Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Resources
More Obituaries for Mitchell Overway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mitchell Overway

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mitchell Overway Obituary
Mitchell Jon Overway, 56 years young, met his loving Lord the morning of September 3, 2019.
Mitch lived his life to the fullest, with his wife LeeAnn, daughter Olivia, and son Austin. His love of fishing, sailing, and cross-country skiing enveloped his family and friends, who consistently joined him in his favorite activities. Mitch handed down his love for God to his family, which shows every day in their smiles, hugs, affection, and passion.
Mitch recently shared amazing yet funny stories with his family who include LeeAnn, Olivia & Austin, his parents August & Mary Overway, his brothers Bruce, Mark (Patricia), Kurt (Judy), and Patrick, in-laws Kathy & Tom Cribbs, Father-in-law Jerry Erickson, many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and unbelievably good friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 7th, 2019 at 11 AM at Zion Lutheran Church, 77 W. 32nd St. Holland, MI 49423.
Visitation with the family will be Friday, September 6th, from 4-7 PM at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland, and one hour before the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be sent to Great Lakes Lighthouse Keepers Association in Mackinaw City. To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mitchell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
Download Now