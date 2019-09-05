|
|
Mitchell Jon Overway, 56 years young, met his loving Lord the morning of September 3, 2019.
Mitch lived his life to the fullest, with his wife LeeAnn, daughter Olivia, and son Austin. His love of fishing, sailing, and cross-country skiing enveloped his family and friends, who consistently joined him in his favorite activities. Mitch handed down his love for God to his family, which shows every day in their smiles, hugs, affection, and passion.
Mitch recently shared amazing yet funny stories with his family who include LeeAnn, Olivia & Austin, his parents August & Mary Overway, his brothers Bruce, Mark (Patricia), Kurt (Judy), and Patrick, in-laws Kathy & Tom Cribbs, Father-in-law Jerry Erickson, many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and unbelievably good friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 7th, 2019 at 11 AM at Zion Lutheran Church, 77 W. 32nd St. Holland, MI 49423.
Visitation with the family will be Friday, September 6th, from 4-7 PM at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland, and one hour before the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be sent to Great Lakes Lighthouse Keepers Association in Mackinaw City. To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 5, 2019