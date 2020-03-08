|
Monique Lynneen Anderson, age 57, passed away surrounded by her family March 4 2020, after a long 15-year battle with multiple myelmoa at Holland Hospital. Monique was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.
A hard worker and dedicated mother, Monique was an excellent example to her daughters Kamial, Kamesha, and Kalisha. She taught her girls that in life any and everything is obtainable with hard work and dedication. Monique was very passionate about her girls, they were the light of her life. In 2000 she became a grandma to Kamarion and Taliah and they became her world. On December 16, 2008 she married her best friend, Richard Anderson, a loving and supportive husband. He was her rock in the midst of her battle with cancer.
It would be wrong to say that Monique lost her battle because she never stopped fighting. No matter how sick she was, she was always determined. When anyone else would have broken, she stayed strong. Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly look like. There was no quit in Monique. Just because she is no longer here, it doesn't mean she lost her fight. She loved and lived her life, She was here.
Monique was preceded in death by her parents whom she loved deeply, Sylvia A. Banks and Samuel L Banks. She survived by her husband Richard Anderson; children Kamial (Lincoln) Golden, Kamesha (Cornelius) Cunningham, Kalisha (David) Morin; step children Amber Anderson, Nicole (Don) Anderson, Ginger (Kamal) Anderson; 13 grandchildren Kamarion, Taliah, Desmond, Perris, Alfred, Aneasa, Aaliyah, Yvonne, Jackson, Denzel, Penelope, Lynneen, William; sister and only sibling Raedeana Banks; and God-Children Bria, Alesha, Adam, and De'Monica.
They invite you to join them for a Celebration of her Life 10 AM Saturday March 14, 2020 at Christ Memorial, 595 Graafschap Road. Visitation will be held one-hour prior to the service. Flowers are welcome; contributions may be sent to .
Luke 1 78-79 "Because of the tender mercy of our God by which the rising sun will come to us from heaven. To shine on those living in darkness and in the shadow of death, to guide our feet into the path of peace."
Luke 12:32 - Fear not, little flock; for it is your Father's good pleasure to give you the kingdom.
For more information, or to sign an online register book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 8, 2020