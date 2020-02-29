|
|
Monroe "Buck" Childress, 90, of Holland, passed away February 27, 2020.
He was employed by Holland Hitch for several years, having retired in 1992. He was a Korean War Veteran, having served in the U.S. Army, 24th Infantry Division, 19th Infantry Regiment "Fox Company"
He is survived by his children, Jamie Dams and special friend, Jake Meinema, Marilyn (Bob) Rainey and Matthew Childress, of Holland. Judy Seals of Knoxville, Tennessee and Larry and Kathy Childress of Rockwood, Tennessee. Seven grandchildren, Shawna, Nathan, Kim, Jake, Regina, Michelle and Sonny. Ten great grandchildren, Trevin, Preston, Brennon, Garrett, Amber, Joshua, Kadie, Logan, Vayson and Kellen, and one great-great grandchild, Paisley. His brother, Fred Childress, of Knoxville, Tennessee, several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Nancy Childress. His sister, Charlotte and brothers Gene, Arthur (A.J), Mel, Jack, parents Beecher and Irene Childress and two grandchildren, Robbie and Amber Rainey.
Funeral services will be 11 am Tuesday (March 3) at the Dykstra Funeral Home-Northwood Chapel, 295 Douglas Avenue.
Burial will be in Lakewood Cemetery.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
For an online registry, visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 29, 2020