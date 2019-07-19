Home

Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Graafschap Christian Reformed Church
5973 Church Street
Holland, MI
Muriel Muriel Obituary
Muriel H. c, age 88, of Holland, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
She was born and raised in the East Saugatuck area and was a member of Graafschap Christian Reformed Church since her marriage to Al in 1953.
She worked in the dining room at Resthaven for over 25 years and volunteered at Bibles for Mexico Thrift Store and also Evergreen Commons dining room. Volunteering was her passion. Muriel enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and great grandchildren, needlework, sewing and flowers.
Muriel is survived by her husband of 65 years, Al; son, Ronald and Beverly Jipping and children, Tyler Jipping, Brett and Brittany Jipping (Willem and Juniper), Lindsay and Mike Nyhof; daughter, Janice and Ronald Boeve and children, Josh and Lisa Boeve (Emma), Jake and Angie Tufts (Allison and Claire); in-laws, Cindy Pieper, Jean Goeman, Kenneth and Karen Jipping, Carol and William Van Bruggen; ,many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019 at Graafschap Christian Reformed Church, 5973 Church Street, Holland with Rev. Philip D. Kok officiating. Burial will be in Graafschap Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at the Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland. Memorial contributions may be given to Bibles for Mexico or Hospice of Holland. To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on July 19, 2019
