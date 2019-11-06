Home

Dykstra Funeral Homes Northwood Chapel
295 Douglas Ave
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 392-2348
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Dykstra Funeral Homes Northwood Chapel
295 Douglas Ave
Holland, MI 49424
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Dykstra Funeral Homes Northwood Chapel
295 Douglas Ave
Holland, MI 49424
Nancy Childress Obituary
Nancy Childress, age 77 of Holland, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019.
She was a graduate of Fennville High School. She retired from Magna Donnelly. She enjoyed flower gardening, crossword puzzles, Lifetime movies and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Monroe "Buck" Childress, her children Jamie Dams and special friend Jake Meinema, Marilyn and Bob Rainey and Matthew Childress, all of Holland, Larry and Kathy Childress of Rockwood, Tennessee and Judy Seals of Knoxville, Tennessee. Seven grandchildren, Shawna, Nathan, Kim, Jake, Regina, Michelle and Sonny. Ten great grandchildren, Trevin, Preston, Brennon, Garrett, Amber, Joshua, Kadie , Logan, Vayson and Kellen. Three sisters, Donna Horn of Fennville, Sandra Holtsclaw of Arizona, and Patricia Brimhall of Grand Junction. Five brothers, Gary and Dorine Beagle, Georgina, Vermont, Richard Beagle, Crestview, Florida, Larry Beagle, Indiana, Phillip and Gaby Beagle, Bellevue, Nebraska, Donald Beagle of California. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Madeline Beagle, her sister Shirley Michaels and two grandchildren, Robbie and Amber Rainey.
Funeral services will be 11 am Saturday (November 9) at the Dykstra Funeral Home-Northwood Chapel, 295 Douglas Avenue. Burial will be in Lakewood Cemetery. Visitation will be 10-10:45 prior to the service at the funeral home.
For an online registry, visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 6, 2019
