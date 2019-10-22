|
Nancy Elzinga, age 83, of Drenthe, in the providence of God, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, October 18, 2019. Nancy found the true meaning of happiness by living a life of selfless service to her family and those around her out of thankfulness to her Savior, Jesus Christ. Her life demonstrated a confident trust in the providence of God. Mom used Isaiah 49:16, "See, I have engraved you on the palms of my hands" as a meaningful verse, not only to her, but also to her children. This was God's promise to her as she knew He'd never forsake her or forget her. Mom was also mindful of the impact she could have on others she would meet in the course of life. Nancy instilled into her children and grandchildren the attributes of a strong work ethic, grace, dignity, and selfless service. Another important promise to Nancy was that I am not my own, but belong, body and soul, in life and in death, to my faithful Savior, Jesus Christ. What a difference her love for Jesus made in her life. She used her opportunity to serve so she could be used to influence those around her to show the love of Jesus Christ. Nancy also had a life-long tender care for her special-needs daughter, Linda. The most important desire of Nancy was to pass on to her children and grandchildren the importance of having a relationship with Jesus Christ. She is survived by her children and grandchildren, Ken and Machele Elzinga and their children, (Jason and Karen Elzinga, Holly and Godfrey Pule, Rachel and Jordan Eldersveld, Nick and Kathryn Elzinga, Tyler and Saydee Elzinga), Lorene and David Roskamp and their children, (Elizabeth and Caleb Marcus, Elle, Charlie Roskamp), a special daughter, Linda Elzinga, Mike and Lori Elzinga and their children, (Amber and Michael Wychers, Ethan, Elijah Elzinga), Matt and Melanie Elzinga and their children, (Maeleah and Branden Visser, Maecy, Avery Elzinga), Dave Elzinga, and Rebecca and Ryan Stygstra and their children, (Jared, Jacob, Taylor, Tianna Stygstra); 16 great grandchildren; sister, Tret Geurink; brothers, Pete (Phyllis) Miedema, Wayne (Sue) Miedema; brothers and sisters-in-law, Theresa Miedema, Allen Elzinga, Marilyn Nederveld, Dan (Sharon) Elzinga, and Rose (George) Knarr. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Anna Miedema; son, James Abel Elzinga; brothers, Ernie Miedema, Jim Miedema; sister-in-law, Irma Miedema; brother-in-law, Art Geurink. Funeral services for Nancy will be held on Wednesday, October 23, at 11:00 A.M. at Drenthe Christian Reformed Church with Rev. Gary DeKoekkoek. Interment Winchester Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at VanderLaan Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 22, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 P.M. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Zeeland Christian Schools and Bridge Youth Ministry Center in Zeeland, MI.
