|
|
Nancy Foster passed away peacefully at home January 6th, 2020 with family members around her. Nancy was born on September 21, 1956 in Dearborn, MI to Wirt Wallace and Clara (McDowell) Johnson.
Nancy graduated from Dearborn High School and attended Hope College, majoring in English and earning a Business/Accounting degree. Nancy sat for the CPA exam in 1992, earning the Elijah Watts Sells Award. Nancy started her own CPA business, attracting several growing businesses and loyal seasonal tax customers. She served on the boards of the Park Theatre Foundation and Jubilee Ministries.
Nancy met her husband, John Foster, at Hope College and were married in 1980. She and John were blessed with two daughters, Anne (born 1986) and Laura (born 1988). Nancy loved the outdoors and traveling with her family; hiking, camping, biking and canoeing trips. Nancy enjoyed watching both daughters grow and compete on swim and golf teams at Holland High School.
Nancy was predeceased by her parents, brother (James Johnson), parents-in-law (Calvin and Polly Foster), and sister-in-law (Amy Foster). Her memory is cherished by her husband, daughters, and brother (John Johnson). She is survived by her son-in-law (Grant Griebenow), brother-in-law (Thomas sFoster), sisters-in-law (Kirsten Johnson, Barbara Johnson, Ann Zownir), and several nephews. Nancy will be missed by many friends, associates, and acquaintances in the Holland area, and beyond.
Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Park Theatre Foundation or Jubilee Ministries.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 10, 2020