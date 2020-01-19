|
Nancy Norling Gasper, age 84, passed away Thursday, January 16th, 2020 at Mercy Health Hospital in Muskegon.
Nancy was born and grew up in Chicago, IL. She earned a BS degree in Education from Southern Illinois University in 1956, and an MA degree in Education from Western Michigan University in 1965. Nancy began her career as an educator for the Marseilles Jr.-Sr. High School in Marseilles, IL where she worked for 4 years, and then transitioned to West Ottawa Public Schools in Holland where she worked at the middle and high schools for a combined 35 years. During her 39-year teaching career, she taught physical and health education, theatre, reading, math, and driver's education, as well as coached many of West Ottawa's athletic teams. Nancy was also active with the West Ottawa Education Association on which she served as the chief negotiator for over 25 years.
Nancy was a philanthropist. She volunteered over 59 years with the Holland Civic Theatre, where she served as a board member, coordinated the box office and directed performances. Nancy's love for theatre also lead her to work many summers at the Red Barn Theatre in Saugatuck. Nancy enjoyed being a member of Central Park Reformed Church. Through the years she was an active contributor to the religious education department, the women's guild, Holiday Shoppe/Bazaar, and the 70x7 Ministry program. Nancy also served in various capacities with the Holland Council of Camp Fire, and taught first aid classes for the Red Cross in the Holland area.
Nancy was also an athlete and a sports enthusiast. She enjoyed playing softball in her younger years, as well as golf, a sport she would do well into her later years. She played in numerous women's golf leagues, the latest being at Winding Creek Golf Club. In recent years she transitioned from a player to a spectator. Whether sitting in the bleachers or watching from the warmth of her car, she enjoyed cheering on her grandchildren playing lacrosse and soccer.
Nancy is survived by her daughter, Susan (Peter) Blackburn of Whitehall; grandchildren, Joshua Blackburn and Brayden Blackburn; brother, Robert (Jean) Norling of Burlington, North Carolina; nephews, Edward Norling of Hot Springs, Arkansas, Robert (Janet) Norling of Elon, North Carolina, and Bruce (Janet) Norling of Framingham, Massachusetts; and cousin, Charlotte Alyce (Mark) Andres-Frantz of Western Springs, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Helen Norling.
Visitation is scheduled for 11:30am-12:30pm Friday, January 24th at Central Park Reformed Church, 614 Myrtle Ave, Holland, with a funeral service following at 1:00pm. Rev. Kevin Kleinheksel will officiate. Burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Action House or Central Park Reformed Church – Serving Together. The family is being served by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home. To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 19, 2020