Nancy Johnson Obituary
Nancy Johnson, age 83 of Holland, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Inn at Freedom Village in Holland.

Nancy was born in Negaunee, MI April 27, 1935 to Manny and Tyne (Lampi) Thomas. She graduated Negaunee High School in 1953 and went on to graduate from Bronson School of Nursing as an RN in 1956. She worked in several positions as a nurse in her career, including the Neonatal Unit at Bronson Hospital and as a Visiting Nurse in Kalamazoo, before becoming the first nurse hired by an insurance company to assist persons injured on the job to get the services they needed to be able to work again if possible. After retiring from Hartford Insurance Company, Nancy worked several years in private practice at Trade Center Counseling in Grand Rapids as a rehabilitation specialist before retiring for good. Nancy and Bill enjoyed many years of boating and fishing on Gun Lake in Shelbyville MI and spending time at the family cabin on Big Manistique Lake in Curtis MI. In retirement they enjoyed time in Gulf Shores AL in the winter visiting all the local festivals and enjoying the local casino bus trips to destinations like New Orleans and Biloxi.

She was preceded in death by husband, William R Johnson, Parents Manny and Tyne Thomas, a sister Marilyn (Tom) Scanlan, and a brother Alvin (Tommy).

Nancy is survived by her children Cathy (Mark) Colman, Steve (Diane) Johnson; granddaughters Rachael, Maegan and Claire; many extended family and friends.

There will be a private service held at the time of burial in E. Lakefield Cemetery in Luce County, MI.

Remembrance donations can be made to Holland Hospice or to the scholarship fund for nursing students at Western Michigan University, which is where the Bronson Nursing School is located now. There is a place for Honors & Memorials to be gifted at this link:

https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1428/gid2/index.aspx?sid=1428&gid=2&pgid=418&cid=1173&bledit=1&dids=227

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 20, 2019
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 20, 2019
