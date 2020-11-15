It is with our deepest regrets to inform you all that Nancy Kapteyn, at age 50 of Spring Lake, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 after living with breast cancer for seven amazing years. She was surrounded by her loving family and passed away peacefully that morning.
She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Dr. Reginald Kapteyn; her daughters: Emma, Sophia and Annika; her siblings: Jim and Liza Barry, Andrea Barry and Bill and Natalie Huizenga; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Kelvin and Teresa Kapteyn, Jeff and Alia Kapteyn, and Heather Kapteyn.
Nancy grew up in Zeeland. She graduated from Holland Christian High School, Calvin College and Baker College. She worked as a physical therapy assistant and was an accomplished seamstress, both in making dance costumes and clothing.
Many people who encountered her agree that she was incredibly elegant and kind to all. With an infectious and contagious smile, and gentle touch, she lived lovingly, courageously, and fully despite the hardships she faced with her cancer, and always encouraged us to search for the silver linings. Many didn't realize that she volunteered in the community, at Dance Revolutions, and worked, all while on palliative chemo therapy for nearly five years. She never liked the term courageous, but it feels beyond appropriate, always worrying more about those around her than herself. Always happy, always loving. We always strived to live well despite the cancer, it did not define us. Her daughters always felt encouraged to do what they love and live their lives how they wanted to, which reflects her character as a whole. Her selflessness was reflected in everything she did and she will be missed deeply and endlessly.
We love you, mean it!
Visitation will be 1-3 and 5-8 p.m. Monday, November 16, 2020 at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 South State Street, Zeeland and 1-1:45 pm Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Haven Christian Reformed Church, 541 Alice Street, Zeeland with her memorial service to follow at 2 p.m. Memorial contributions may be given to Breast Cancer Research of America, www.yntemafh.com.