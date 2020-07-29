On Sunday, July 26, 2020, God gently called our precious wife and mother, Nancy Overway, to her heavenly home. God blessed her with 79 years on this earth. Even though our hearts yearn for her, we are comforted by knowing that she is rejoicing in heaven. Immediate family members that mourn her departure include her husband, Norman, her children, Steven Overway and Laureen Overway, and her grandson Gerrit Overway. She was a precious wife and companion of her husband for 59 years and a wonderful gift from God to her husband and children. She will be lovingly missed.
Nancy gracefully and peacefully endured more than two decades of decline in mobility and cognition from the Parkinson's disease that afflicted her, but was simultaneously blessed with loving devoted care and support by her husband and by loving support of words, acts of kindness, and encouragement from her son and daughter, her brother-in-law and sister-in-law Marvin and Sharon Overway, and her husband's step-sister Jan Wyma.
Nancy was born February 5, 1941, in Zeeland, daughter of William and Myrtle Lamer, now both deceased, and is survived by her siblings Marilyn Manders, Roger (Marcia) Lamer, Sharon (Wayne) Brower, and by her husband's step-brother, Ron Dirkse.
Nancy's birth, education, marriage and death occurred in West Michigan and in-between she lived for six years in Concord, CA, and 33 years in Silver Spring, MD, with her family. She was a life-long member of the Christian Reformed Church beginning and ending her life as a member of Zeeland Third and in-between as a faithful worshipper and member at Alger Park in Grand Rapids, Faith in Holland, and churches in Walnut Creek, CA, and Silver Spring, MD.
Her education included graduations from Zeeland Christian School, Holland Christian School, Calvin College (University), and culminated with a Master's Degree in Education from the University of Maryland.
Nancy enjoyed traveling and was always willing and eager to go anywhere. With her husband she traveled extensively in the United States, Canada, Mexico, in more than 35 foreign countries, and to all of the continents.
Nancy enjoyed music by listening and through instrumental and vocal participation in bands, orchestras, ensembles, and choirs. In addition to school, college and church choirs she sang in the National Christian Choir in Washington, DC, for many years. She met her husband-to-be through her instrumental activities as a flutist.
During her years of residence in Concord, CA, she was an active attendee, participant and leader in Bible Study Fellowship.
With undergraduate and graduate degrees in education, Nancy taught primarily middle school classes in mathematics and science at Jenison Christian School, Hamilton Public School, Holland Christian School, and Washington Christian School in Silver Spring, MD. She concluded her working career as office manager at Andris Realty in Bethesda, MD.
For those who expressively loved Nancy it was a great privilege to be her companion, friend and caregiver. Her occasional responses from the depths of cognitive impairment were precious.
A small private memorial service in Silver Spring, MD, is being planned to honor Nancy with special thanksgiving to God for her life. Memorial contributions may be given to the Parkinson's Foundation. www.yntemafh.com