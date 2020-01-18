|
Nancy Schermer, age 69, of Zeeland, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 16, 2020.
Nancy was born in Zeeland on August 1, 1950, to Julius and Lorraine (Overbeek) Nykamp. She graduated from Holland Christian High School and later married Bruce Schermer. Nancy and Bruce are members of Third Christian Reformed Church of Zeeland. Nancy worked for many years in Holland as an insurance agent. She was preceded in death by her father Juke Nykamp, and her niece Kimberly Terpstra.
She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Bruce Schermer; her mother Lorraine Nykamp, her sisters and their families: Patricia and Maurie Terpstra-Todd & Danielle Terpstra (Tate, Kolbe, Jaala), Jennifer Bos (Madolynne, Hannah, Grace, David), Ken & Lynnelle Terpstra (Grady)-Deb and Loren Haan, Jeremy & Brandy Haan, Michael & Lindsey Haan, Robert Haan & Steph Bolhuis,-Jana and Kevin Schaap, Steven Schaap, Tricia & Dan Koeman (Jackson); in-laws: Shirley Schermer, Ron Schermer, Ellen and Charles Klynstra; Rudy and Allen VanderKlay; and many extended family.
Visitation is 3-5 pm, Sunday, at the Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State St., Zeeland, MI 49464. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, January 20, at Third Christian Reformed Church, 10 W. Central Ave., Zeeland, 49464, with the Rev. Mark Timmer officiating. Burial will be in Vriesland Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Nancy's honor to Hospice of Holland, Right to Life of Holland, or Benjamin's Hope.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 18, 2020